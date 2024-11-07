A detailed look at the Minnesota House races going to a recount

This district, which includes central St. Cloud and surrounding Minden and Haven townships, saw 19,486 votes cast across 20 precincts. DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott leads GOP challenger Sue Ek by 28 votes before the recount. Wolgamott’s support and largest margins came in the area near downtown St. Cloud. He prevailed in several St. Cloud precincts, but his margins were smaller. Ek, by comparison, drew substantial support in Minden and Haven townships, with margins nearing 50 percentage points or more. But those areas have fewer voters. She also saw strong support in two precincts in northwest St. Cloud.