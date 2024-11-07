Party control of the Minnesota House was uncertain heading into Tuesday’s election, and now it’s clear that two districts are heading to an automatic recount. Detailed precinct maps of each district, 14B in St. Cloud and 54A in Shakopee, show where each candidate had strength and where they were close to tying. If both current leaders prevail in their recounts, the House would be evenly divided with 67 DFLers and 67 Republicans.
A detailed look at the Minnesota House races going to a recount
Districts 14B and 54A are tight. What does the voting landscape look like there?
District 14B
This district, which includes central St. Cloud and surrounding Minden and Haven townships, saw 19,486 votes cast across 20 precincts. DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott leads GOP challenger Sue Ek by 28 votes before the recount. Wolgamott’s support and largest margins came in the area near downtown St. Cloud. He prevailed in several St. Cloud precincts, but his margins were smaller. Ek, by comparison, drew substantial support in Minden and Haven townships, with margins nearing 50 percentage points or more. But those areas have fewer voters. She also saw strong support in two precincts in northwest St. Cloud.
District 54A
In Shakopee, the race was even tighter. Just 13 votes separate DFL Rep. Brad Tabke and Republican challenger Aaron Paul here, where 21,895 votes were cast in 13 precincts. While Paul won in many precincts, his margins were small. Tabke had a nearly 11-point margin in northeast Shakopee and a 14-point margin in one precinct north of Shakopee High School. In one precinct near Canterbury Park, the two candidates were separated by a single vote.
Other close districts
Two other very tight races were called on Wednesday: District 3B north of Duluth and District 48B in Chanhassen and part of Chaska — the area just north and west of Shakopee’s tight contest.
In 3B, DFL challenger Mark Munger did predictably well in west Duluth and the precincts immediately on the outskirts of Duluth, while Republican Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar posted larger margins in Hermantown and several townships. She also posted an 18-point lead in Fredenberg Township, where both she and Munger reside. In the end, 160 votes separated the two across the district.
In 48B, there was a slightly larger vote margin between the two candidates. DFL Rep. Lucy Rehm notched 225 more votes than GOP challenger Caleb Steffenhagen. Steffenhagen prevailed in a few precincts in north and southeast Chanhassen, but posted his biggest margins in one Chaska precinct. Rehm had more votes in all the others, with a 10-point margin in the northeast corner of Chanhassen.
