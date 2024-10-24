With a familiar name, DFL tries to win back long-held Minnesota House seat it lost last election

Munger has been frustrated with where we are as a country — a lack of decorum and integrity in politics, he said — and he has seen it trickle down to local politics, to city council and school board. He said there is a longing to return to a time when members of both parties can drink coffee together and disagree about pollution or taxes. It’s not enough to post about it on Facebook, he said, you have to stand up. He’s doing this for his grandchildren.