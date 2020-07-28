Give a hoot about owls? Then join the International Owl Center in celebrating International Owl Awareness Day on Aug. 1. The event will take place online as well as live at the center in Houston, Minn. In addition to a demonstration with owls, there will be a presentation on burrowing owls. On the artistic side, there will be a show of beaded owl art and lessons on how to draw owls. Find out more and register to attend at internationalowlcenter.org/visit.html.