From the Editorial Board: A concise, genial, risk-averse, smooth-clumsy VP debate

DeWine and his wife, Fran, built a school in Port Au Prince, Haiti, in 1998, after their daughter, Becky, was killed in a car accident at the age of 22. That’s how they honor her memory. They have visited the country regularly and paid out of their own pockets for the education of thousands. The school has shuttered off and on in 2024 due to gang violence and imminent threat of civilian death. The DeWines remain committed to the school — not to mention the defense of American asylum-seekers who simply wish to live.