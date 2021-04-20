A century-old Catholic church in northeast Minneapolis was heavily damaged in a fire that sent smoke billowing through the neighborhood Monday night.

Fire could be seen burning through the roof of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish before it collapsed, according to videos posted on social media.

The heavy fire and damage to the church's structure forced crews out of the church to fight the fire from only the outside.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the two-story church at the 2200 block of NE. 5th Street near NE. 22nd Avenue just before 7 p.m. At that time, heavy flames could be seen at the rear of the church, according to a Minneapolis Fire Department news release.

Extra personnel and equipment were called to the scene.

The fire could be seen raging in the bell tower as firefighters worked. By 8 p.m. much of the roof collapsed, according to the agency's tweets. At 8:45 p.m. firefighters put out the bulk of the blaze and were continuing to extinguish hot spots and flare-ups.

Flames were visible at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish as crews arrived just before 7 p.m. Much of the blaze was out by 8:45 p.m.

No one was at the church, and no injuries were reported.

Much of the church sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Fire Department.

The church was part of a University of Minnesota research project documenting houses of worship by early settlers along the Mississippi River in St. Paul and Minneapolis from 1849 to 1924.

