A 91-year-old man has died two weeks after suffering serious injuries in a crash close to his senior living facility in Wayzata.
David N. Barker was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that crashed shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 11 at 101 Promenade Avenue, where the Folkestone apartment complex is located, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Barker died Tuesday, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
Police have yet to release any information about the crash.
