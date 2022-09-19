A 90-year-old man from Florida injured in a traffic incident north of the Twin Cities has died, officials said Sunday.
Philip Crocker Wagner, of Cape Canaveral, suffered an injury to the spine in his neck on Sept. 4 and died six days later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The crash occurred about 9:35 a.m. near 108th Street and Hwy. 9 in Baldwin Township, the examiner's office said.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the wreck and has yet to release any details about the crash.
