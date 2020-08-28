Casa Maria

This new addition to the Minnehaha neighborhood, in the former Al Vento space, offers traditional Mexican cooking and house specialties, such as a pineapple stuffed with rib-eye, bacon and shrimp.

5001 34th Av. S., Mpls., 612-200-8368, casamariampls.com

El Taco Riendo Express

Since its first popular location in northeast Minneapolis tragically burned down in March, fans of the Tex-Mex restaurant’s burritos take note: There’s a second location in Crystal.

5101 36th Av. N., Crystal, 763-951-3242, facebook.com/El-Taco-Riendo-express-296931357918328

Hamburguesas el Gordo

The Mexican street food spot will add its third Twin Cities location in the Summit-University neighborhood (the others are in West St. Paul and Minneapolis). Dine in or take out burgers, hot dogs, handmade tortilla tacos or Mexican specialties when it opens in October.

161 Victoria St., St. Paul, gordoburgers.com

Los Ocampo Mexican Restaurant

After a two-year construction-related hiatus, the taqueria is back on its original corner.

801 E. Lake St., Mpls., losocampo.com

Nixta

A family meal from Nixta, in northeast Minneapolis.

This takeout-only storefront offers family-style meals featuring tortillas made through the nixtamalization process. They sell bags of their tortillas on Tuesdays and Fridays from 3-5 p.m. Salsas coming in Sept.

1222 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., nixtampls.com

Prieto

Chef Alejandro Castillon’s Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria is moving in October to a new location in south Minneapolis, switching to more casual counter service and adding a ceviche and raw bar. (The original spot, at 701 W. Lake St., Mpls., will close at the end of September.)

4751 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls, prieto taqueria.com

Sooki & Mimi

When it opens later this year, Ann Kim’s fourth restaurant (in the former Lucia’s space), is expected to celebrate Mexican flavors and tortillas. But it “won’t be your typical taqueria,” she told the Star Tribune last year.

1432 W. 31st St., Mpls., sookiandmimi.com

Travail Rooftop Patio Cantina

The Robbinsdale restaurant is now open, and chefs Mike Brown, Bob Gerken and James Winberg are serving a 10-course Mexican-inspired tasting menu, with live music curated by Wundurfunk Records.

4124 N. Hubbard Av., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com/cantina

ViV!R

Chef José Alarcon and the team behind the recently shuttered Popol Vuh are back with a fast-casual cafe and bakery. Expect pastries, sandwiches, salads, ceviche and all-day breakfast when it opens in September.

1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., centrompls.com