Women's Art Festival

More than 70 women will show and sell their handcrafted art at the 31st annual event. Media include fiber arts, pottery, jewelry, photography and more. (9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. St. Mary's University Center, 2540 Park Av. S., Mpls. womensartfestival.com)

Ubah Cristina Ali Farah

The author presents her new book, "Commander of the River," in conversation with Lorenzo Fabbri. The novel is a coming-of-age story in contemporary Italy, exploring racism, trauma and adolescent angst. (4 p.m. Wed. Andersen Library, 222 21st Av. S., Mpls. theitalianculturalcenter.org.)

Make & Mingle Winter Artist Market

Find the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone at this market, where local artists feature their work. Create your own holiday tag and sip on hot chocolate, too. (5-8 p.m. Thu. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E, St. Anthony. threeriversparks.org)

Union Pacific Holiday Train

Celebrating 25 years of seasonal merriment and supporting food banks and food shelves, the bedazzled train rolls through Minnesota this week with over a dozen stops. This year's pop-up concert features Tenille Townes and Breland, or Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter, depending on the location. (Dec. 8-15, see cpkcr.com for schedule.)

Wonder Upon Wonder Christmas Show

Spirit Garage's holiday show has a variety of entertainment for everyone. Musicians will play new and classic holiday songs and community members will share poems and stories. (7 p.m. Fri. 100 W. 46th St., Mpls. spiritgarage.org)

Winterfest

Strolling carolers will set the tune as shoppers visit small businesses. Visit with Santa at Railroad Park and search for elves hidden throughout participating businesses in the Elf Hunt. The White Bear Lake Armory hosts the Festival of Trees with activities and cocoa. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Downtown White Bear Lake. downtownwhitebearlake.com)

Sleigh Belles Dancers

Catch a groove as the volunteer dance line performs. Each holiday season, the group performs at venues around the Twin Cities, vowing to make spirits bright. (1 p.m. Sun. Southdale Center's Center Court, 66th and France Av. S., Edina. simon.com)

Eden Prairie Community Band

Enjoy a concert with holiday tunes and the spirit of giving. The "Share the Warmth" show will accept donations of warm clothing and nonperishable foods for those in need. (4 p.m. Sun. Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie. epcommunityband.com)

Chanukah Lights for Israel

Join in a community celebration and learn about the culture of four Israeli cities. The event also will feature a community candle lighting, music and snacks. (4 p.m. Sun. Beth El Synagogue, 5225 Barry St. W., St. Louis Park. besyn.org)

MELISSA WALKER

