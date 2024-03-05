1. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art

Visiting artist Sayaka Suzuki gives a talk and presents a pâte de verre glass demonstration. The traditional art form is a glass-casting and mold-making process using glass powders and frit. (6 p.m. Fri., 2213 Snelling Av S.., Mpls., mnglassart.org)

2. Pay Gap Comedy Series

National and local female comics take the stage for an evening of laughs. The evening also includes a pre-show conversation with networking and conversations on the Minnesota gender gap and halftime gender trivia game. (Pre-show conversation, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays in March, comedy show and trivia, 7 p.m. Wednesdays in March, free, advance reservations required, the Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market)

3. Tiny Tots Storytime

Children's author John Schu makes a special appearance. The author will read from his picture books, "This Is a Story" and "This Is a School." (10:30 a.m. Thu., 405 Penn Av. S., Mpls., bighillbooks.com)

4. Karina Yoga & Wellness

Grab your yoga mat and start the weekend with a moment of zen. Use the moment to reset with a yin yoga practice session to find balance. (9:30 a.m. Sat., free, advance reservation requested, Crisp & Green, 2700 Annapolis Circle N., Plymouth, eventbrite.com)

5. Minneapolis International Festival

The city's diversity is on parade with demonstrations, exhibits, song and dance. Learn more about Moroccan art, Nape Mato Beadwork, K-Pop music and more. Food contributions include Natasha's Pierogi, Wanna Wota, Habanero Tacos, sambusas and Cambodian Mini Egg Rolls. (1-5 p.m. Sat., Central Gym, 3400 4th Av. S., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

6. Sue Leaf

The author reads and leads a discussion of her love of northern life in her book, "Impermanence: Life and Loss on Superior's South Shore." (1 p.m. Sun., Barnes & Noble, 2100 N. Snelling Av., Roseville, upress.umn.edu)

7. Plymouth Concert Band

Imagine gentle winds and ocean waves during the aquatic-themed concert "Songs for the Sea." The band performs "Sea Songs" by Ralph Vaughan Williams, "The Perfect Storm," by James Horner and more. (4 p.m. Sun., Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth, plymouthconcertband.org)

8. Enjoyable Evening Series

Upbeat Irish jigs and heartfelt ballads with a backdrop of storytelling entertain the crowd during this monthly series. (7 p.m. Mon., Galilee Lutheran Church, 145 N. McCarrons Blvd., Roseville, galileelutheranelca.com)

9. Medicare Counseling

Get help navigating the health care system and finding the right plan. Counselors from Senior LinkAge Line help patrons sort through options. (1-5 p.m. Tue., free, advance registration at https://trellisconnects.org/get-help/medicare/ Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park, https://hclib.bibliocommons.com/)

