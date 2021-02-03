Here are some ideas to add a sweet touch to Valentine's Day:

The nonprofit bakery that trains Twin Cities teens is offering a holiday deal. Now through Feb. 12, get 14% off Valentine's Day cookies. That brings them to $17.20 per dozen, with pickup from their Minneapolis and St. Paul bakeries.

1119 W. Broadway Av., Mpls.; 946 Payne Av., St. Paul, cookiecart.org

The caterer is selling $50 Sweets for the Sweet gift boxes, stuffed with romantic goodies, including classic Linzer cookies, shortbread with raspberry and chocolate, brown butter hazelnut truffles, chocolate and salted caramel tartlet for two and more.

336 Hoover St. NE., Mpls., 612-203-0786, chowgirls.net

Whether delivery or dine-in, medium thin-crust pizzas come in a heart shape (by special request) Feb. 12-14.

Multiple locations, davannis.com

A Valentine's gift box comes with the makings of a sparkling Kir Royale cocktail and five truffles from Birnn Truffles of Vermont. Some boxes also contain a bonus: a $25 gift card to the restaurant. $50.

973 S. Smith Av., West St. Paul, 651-330-0896, foodsmithpub.com

The ice cream specialists are offering a D.I.Y. Valentine's sundae kit, with two pints of ice cream (I ♥ You white chocolate with raspberry rose jam and XOXO dark chocolate with hazelnut chocolate waffle cones and chocolate-marshmallow bar), passion fruit caramel sauce, berry lychee sauce, rose and salted caramel brittle and more. Pickup Feb. 13 and 14, $38.

2743 S. Lyndale Av., Mpls., 612-424-4668, milkjamcreamery.com

Pastel, heart-shaped cheesecakes spell out sweet messages just like the retro Conversation Heart candies. Get a box of assorted flavors and messages. Eight 1.25-inch "baby" hearts with sweetheart sayings go for $12. (Or go bigger: cheesecake hearts come in several sizes.) Delivery through Feb. 11, some flavors in stock at the store Feb. 13-14.

3559 Gorham Ave., St. Louis Park, 763-545-7161, muddypawscheesecake.com

Leave it to the Sugar Factory to go extra-large for Valentine's Day. Two sweet specials: a 64-oz. Diamond Rose Goblet filled with Vanderpump Rose, peach schnapps and raspberry vodka for $39; and a giant cookies-and-cream milkshake in a red chocolate-dipped mug, topped with a heart-shaped Rice Krispies treat and chocolate-covered strawberries, $21. Dine-in guests on Feb. 14 also get a rose and a chocolate-covered strawberry.

Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, 952-208-1925, sugarfactory.com

Waffles for dinner! This Potluck food hall stand is offering a Sweetheart Waffletine Dinner, with two sweet and two savory waffles, plus two drinks ($30). Just sweets for your sweet? A set of dessert waffles is $10.

Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville, 612-760-3356, potluckmn.com

The northeast Minneapolis distillery has crafted a special curbside cocktail for the holiday: Strawberry Honey Crush. The strawberry, honey, lemon, ginger and spice mix pairs with vodka, whiskey or champagne. Pick up a bottle of the cocktail mix ($20) and a bottle of spirits while you're at it, for curbside pickup Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 18-20.

1620 NE. Central Av., Mpls., 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com