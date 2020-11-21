The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released results Friday of a study conducted by Minnesota Health Department researchers about infections linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in August. Researchers found that 86 Minnesota cases were linked to the 10-day gathering, including 51 among attendees, 26 who didn't attend the event but caught it from someone who did, and another nine cases that likely came from close contact with a rally participant. "These 86 cases are likely an undercount," state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said.

Glenn Howatt