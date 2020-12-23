Another 75 deaths from COVID-19 were reported to state health officials, bringing the total number of fatalities during the pandemic to 4,971.

An additional 1,513 new coronavirus infections were also reported, one of the lowest daily new case numbers since late October.

Case growth now stands at about 56 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is less than half the rate's peak in early November.

Still, public health officials consider case growth rates above 10 to be high risk.

"It is still just a very, very high level of viral activity, if you will, around the state and we don't want to take our eye off of that," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

"If we stay on this pace we may be in a more comfortable spot in the next two weeks," she said.

So far, 402,519 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the deaths announced Wednesday, 45 were residents of long-term care facilities. Altogether, 3,220 deaths were residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen, with about 1,050 patients receiving care for complications from the coronavirus. On average, Minnesota hospitals are admitting about 24 patients each day per 100,000 residents, down from about 36 new admissions in mid-November.

While most people experience mild or even no symptoms from COVID-19 infection, people with underlying health conditions are more likely to require hospital-level care. Diabetes, hypertension, obesity and kidney disease are among the known complicating factors.

The Health Department received 23,563 test results, down from the 32,195 reported a day earlier.

An estimated 379,512 who were infected are considered to no longer be contagious and don't require isolation.

