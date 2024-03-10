VENICE, Fla. — Authorities were working to assist a beached whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.
The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that the whale is about 70 feet (21 meters) long. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards (45 meters) from Service Club Park.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.
Police said they haven't determined what type of whale it is.
Venice is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Tampa.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Lawyer says Missouri man thought his mom was an intruder when he shot and killed her
A 25-year-old Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his mother as she tried to enter the back door of their home.
Nation
States have hodgepodge of cumbersome rules for enforcing sunshine laws
A nationwide review of procedures by The Associated Press and CNHI News revealed a patchwork of complicated systems for resolving open government disputes that often put the burden of enforcing transparency laws on private citizens.
Nation
70-foot whale beached off Florida's Gulf Coast
Authorities were working to assist a beached whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.
Business
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
More than 75 million student loan borrowers have enrolled in the U.S. government's newest repayment plan since it launched in August.
Nation
The diaries of presidents offer history in the raw — even the naked — and may have secrets to tell
Just before dawn one summer day in Washington, the president of the United States stripped naked on a rock by the river, plunged in and saw a dead man float to the surface.