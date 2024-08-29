7 funny sculptures to catch at the Minnesota State Fair

There is nothing more Minnesota State Fair iconic than the amusing production of princesses being carved out of 90-pound blocks of butter before your very eyes. High school art teacher and professional sculptor Gerry Kulzer, who took the reins from longtime butter sculptor Linda Christensen in 2021, put on a winter coat, stepped into a giant refrigerator that spins around and carved Rachel Visser, crowned the 2024 Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and then live-carved busts of finalists of the statewide Dairy Princess Program of Midwest Dairy. Pictured above is finalist Selena Corona, about an hour into the carving process, on Wednesday afternoon. It’s funny, absurd and awe-inspiring to watch a block of butter turn into a young lady’s face in five hours flat. The Minneapolis Institute of Art even got in on the buttery fun by creating an imagining of the sculpture, “Veiled Lady,” in butter on its Instagram account. This is a photoshopped idea and doesn’t exist in real life or at the State Fair, but the original work of art does live at Mia in Gallery 357.