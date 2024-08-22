A Hutchinson woman was crowned the 71st Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fair.
She’s Minnesota State Fair’s new Princess Kay of the Milky Way
McLeod County’s Rachel Visser will be the first to have her likeness made in butter at the Minnesota State Fair’s Dairy Building.
Rachel Visser, who will be a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, was crowned Wednesday at the State Fairgrounds, according to the contest sponsor, Midwest Dairy, a group funded by dairy farmers. She represents McLeod County.
As Princess Kay, she will serve as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers, spending the next year representing Minnesota’s dairy farmers to consumers. Visser is double majoring in agricultural food and business management and agricultural communications and marketing, with hopes of working in dairy statistical analysis.
Visser will be first to have her likeness sculpted from a 90-pound block of butter by Minnesota artist and sculptor Gerry Kulzer. Fairgoers can watch the process in the Dairy Building at the fairgrounds.
Other finalists will have their likenesses sculpted in butter on the following days:
- Saturday, Aug. 24: Miranda Schroeder, Caledonia, representing Houston County
- Sunday, Aug. 25: Grace Woitalla, Avon, Stearns County
- Monday, Aug. 26: McKenna Wright, Hutchinson, McLeod County
- Wednesday, Aug. 28: Selena Corona, St. Joseph, Stearns County
- Thursday, Aug. 29: Katie Ketchum, Altura, Winona County
- Friday, Aug. 30: Katelyn Welgraven, Ruthton, Pipestone County
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Mackenzie Moline, Saint Peter, Nicollet County
- Sunday, Sept. 1: Afton Nelson, Owatonna, Steele County
McLeod County’s Rachel Visser will be the first to have her likeness made in butter at the Minnesota State Fair’s Dairy Building.