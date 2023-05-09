Springtime & Sunshine Festival

Catch some R&R at this S&S fest where more than 90 crafters and vendors display and sell their wares: home and seasonal décor, pet accessories and gifts. Other attractions at the Anoka County Fairgrounds include midway rides, food trucks, live music and kids' activities. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu.-Sun., 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka. anokacountyfair.com)

Doors Open Minneapolis

Curious about the buildings around town? Check out for yourself when 87 churches, theaters, banks and other venues such as Architectural Antiques, Danish American Center and Minneapolis City Hall open their doors for tours and activities. (Sat.-Sun. See doorsopenminneapolis.org for hours and locations.)

Festival 5 de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo might have been a week ago but that doesn't mean that you should drop the celebratory spirit. Head to Lake Street's version of the Mexican holiday, and ride a mechanical bull, watch a parade and enjoy some tasty food. (Noon-7 p.m. Sun. 207 E. Lake St., Mpls. facebook.com)

'Showcase'

Meet and greet the designers of this exhibition during the Industry Night reception. The show is a culmination of works and final projects by the University of Minnesota's spring graduates from both undergraduate and graduate programs. (4-8 p.m. Wed. Exhibit runs through Sat. Rapson Hall, 89 SE. Church St., Mpls. events.tc.umn.edu)

No Coast Craft-O-Rama

Go crazy shopping for Mom, Dad and yourself at this indie-style art and craft show at Midtown Global Market. It will feature more than 40 crafters with products ranging from greeting cards and paper goods to wood, ceramic and glass works. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)

Tove Danovich

The freelance journalist reads from her chicken-keeping memoir, "Under the Henfluence." In conversation with local author Jackie Polzin, the two discuss their literary works on poultry. (7 p.m. Mon. Free, advance registration required. Magers and Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Story time

Hear tales of adventure and sing along at Wild Rumpus' weekly story time. The sessions are geared toward toddlers and preschoolers. (10:30 a.m. Tue. 2720 W. 43rd St., Mpls. wildrumpusbooks.com)

