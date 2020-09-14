Another 643 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Altogether, 84,949 infections are known to be caused by the new coronavirus in the state, although public health officials say there are more cases that have not been detected through testing.

Fatalities from the pandemic stand at 1,922, with 73% of deaths among residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. None of the deaths reported Monday included a long-term care resident.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that most often creates medical complications for those with underlying health conditions, such as heart, lung and kidney diseases.

Most people who become infected have mild symptoms and don’t require medical attention. So far, 78,238 people have recovered and no longer need to remain isolated.

A total of 233 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections, although that number is an estimate since a few hospitals no longer report data to the Health Department during the weekend. As of Sunday, there were an estimated 241 inpatients.

Intensive care units are treating 135 patients, down from 136 the previous day.

There were 17,152 test results reported to the Health Department on Sunday, a decrease of 4,308.