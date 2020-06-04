DULUTH — A 6-year-old Duluth boy drowned in Lake Superior on Wednesday after going missing near the mouth of Wisconsin’s Middle River, authorities said.

The boy and a 9-year-old girl were wading in calm, shallow water before encountering a drop-off, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was pulled from the water and revived on shore at 1:46 p.m., several minutes after 911 had been called.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was found in seven feet of water just before 7 p.m. after the Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard searched for hours. Divers recovered the body.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.