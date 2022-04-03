Minneapolis police say six people were wounded in four separate shootings within five hours across the city Saturday night into Sunday morning, with two suspects arrested.

At 9:30 p.m., police say a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 700 block of West Broadway, where multiple ShotSpotter activations were reported. Injuries appeared non-life-threatening.

Around 10 p.m., an adult male suffered life-threatening wounds from a shooting in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue. Police say officers responded to multiple gunfire reports and found the man in the backyard of a home where they say he ran after being shot.

Early Sunday morning shortly before 2 a.m., a fight broke out at 528 Hennepin Ave., the address listed for the Gold Room night club. Gunfire rang out and officers responding from four different precincts as well as the Bicycle Rapid Response Team arrived to a complicated crime scene with an "unruly crowd," police say.

A man was wounded and treated at the scene before going to the hospital. Police located a male suspect and recovered a gun.

Twenty minutes later, officers heard gunshots at the intersection of 3rd St. N and 1st Ave. N. A woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to the hospital while another woman was arrested. Officers recovered a gun, and while at the scene, two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.