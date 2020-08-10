Clean up is underway in Bloomington and other parts of the south and west metro where severe storms overnight toppled large trees and dropped hail as large as baseballs.

Most of the storms had subsided by midmorning Monday, with showers continuing in southeastern Minnesota, the National Weather Service said.

The diminishing storms came after a wild Sunday and early Monday that drenched southern Hennepin, northeastern Scott and northeastern Carver counties with 3 to 6 inches of rain overnight. Readings included 5.53 inches at the weather service's offices in Chanhassen and more than 4 inches in Eden Prairie, Victoria, Excelsior and Hopkins. Cities including Minneapolis, Bloomington and Shakopee picked up more than 3 inches, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The rains prompted the weather service to issue a flash flood warning earlier Monday, but that was dropped by 6:30 a.m. when no flooding was reported, Hewett said.

Winds clocked at near 60 mph roared through Eden Prairie, Edina and Bloomington as the rain fell. Numerous trees were down in Bloomington in the area between Normandale Boulevard and Xerxes Avenue from 90th Street to American Boulevard.

The city's fire department tweeted about widespread power outages: "We're finding areas throughout the entire city."

Lightning struck a park shelter in Lakeville where 40 people were attending an event. Three people were injured, none critically, when the bolt struck a building at Casperson Park, Lakeville police said.

Power was knocked out in many places. At 9:30 a.m., more than 7,600 Xcel Energy customers in the west metro were without electricity, with about 4,700 of those in Bloomington, the utility said.

By Monday afternoon, the numbers had dropped to just over 2,000 customers in the west metro, with 1,047 outages reported in Bloomington, the utility said.

Lightning lit up the sky and hail as large as baseballs fell in Loretto as storms pushed into Hennepin County around 1 a.m., Hewett said. Other reports included hail 2 inches in diameter in Buffalo and 1-inch hail in Robbinsdale, Plymouth, St. Michael, Eagan and Prior Lake, the weather service said.

On Sunday afternoon and evening, a line of storms dropped golf ball-sized hail in Chaska and Chanhassen and quarter-sized stones in Bloomington, according to the Weather Service.

Severe weather also hit northern and northwestern Minnesota Sunday. A tornado was reported to have briefly touched down west of Thief River Falls while strong winds felled a pole barn and knocked down trees in Mavie, Minn. The Department of Natural Resources was called in to help cut trees that trapped campers in Big Bog State Park in Waskish, Minn., the weather service said.

Sunday's severe weather was the first in weeks, Hewett said.

"We've gotten lucky over the past couple weekends," he said. "We had watches but no [severe] storms."

But a cold front that pushed through spawned the storms, he said.

Monday calls for clearing skies and a high close to 80 degrees.

"If you have to check hail damage to siding or roof, today will be a pretty good day to do that," Hewett said. "It will be a nice day for a walk in the park."