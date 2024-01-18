



Once the temperatures dip and the snow begins to fly, visitors flock to Wisconsin Dells — the classic vacationland about three hours from the Twin Cities — to enjoy its wealth of indoor waterparks. That's not surprising, as the parks feature both thrilling and relaxing rides, all wrapped in a balmy atmosphere.

Yet there are so many other ways to enjoy the Dells in winter. Here are six such prime activities, inspired by my recently published book "100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells Before You Die."

P.S.: Only one requires a bathing suit.

Bigfoot Zipline offers a two-plus hour winter zipline adventure in Wisconsin Dells.

Zip through the snow

If you think flying down a waterslide is exciting, try a winter zip instead. Bigfoot Zipline's 2.5-hour adventure will have you gliding over snow-covered red pines and white oaks, plus frozen Sasquatch Lake. The attraction features seven towers and seven lines, two of which are double lines for racing.

Vertical Illusions' winter zipline operation is located at its private Chimney Rock Park, home to central Wisconsin's highest castellated mound (translation: an isolated tower of Cambrian sandstone). After trekking up to the summit of Chimney Rock, where inspiring views await, you'll zip through a dense, scenic forest and over a canyon.

Devil’s Doorway rock formation in Devil’s Lake State Park.

Hike, ski or snowshoe at a state park

opy your embed code

Three state parks ring the Dells — Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake and Rocky Arbor — and all offer a variety of ways to enjoy winter. Devil's Lake is Wisconsin's most popular state park, and visitors are welcome to hike, cross-country ski and snowshoe anywhere in the park. The park doesn't rent skis, but its Nature Center lets visitors borrow snowshoes on a first-come, first-served basis. Take care exploring the park's ancient, towering bluffs, which often require clambering over slippery rocks.

Mirror Lake grooms more than 17 miles of cross-country skiing trails. The trails that aren't groomed are open for snowshoeing. Winter camping is available, too. Rocky Arbor, a compact park just northwest of downtown Dells, contains a mile of trail that unspools along a wetland, then climbs a rocky ledge. All three parks contain the impressive rock formations that made the Dells famous.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Seth Peterson Cottage in Mirror Lake State Park.

Tour the Seth Peterson Cottage

opy your embed code

Tucked into Mirror Lake State Park, the Seth Peterson Cottage was one of the last houses designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, in 1958. It was also the first Wright-designed house available for overnight stays. You likely won't be able to stay in the one-bedroom cottage this winter, as it's typically booked a year or two out. They're now taking reservations for 2026. But it's open for public tours on the second Sunday of every month from 1 to 4 p.m. The docents are very knowledgeable, and it's a pretty walk from the parking area to the cottage.

Challenge yourself in a fantasy world at Wizard Quest

If you enjoy games, computers and whimsy, check out Wizard Quest in downtown Dells. The inventive fantasy attraction — recently expanded at the request of loyal fans — was created by Dells natives Kevin and Corena Ricks. The couple, aided by three of their children, also craft all of the figurines and sets you'll find inside. The experience requires you to answer questions, solve riddles and use hidden passages to complete various missions, aided by a tablet computer and UV flashlight. It's nearly impossible to complete the game before your time is up — especially if you get lost inside the hidden hall of mirrors — but that's part of the fun. The experience is targeted to older kids and adults, but an easier version is available if you've got younger kids in tow.

A heated outdoor pool at the celebrated Sundara Inn & Spa in Wisconsin Dells.

Book a spa service at Sundara

opy your embed code

Sundara Inn & Spa is consistently ranked one of the top spa resorts in the U.S. In 2023 it won accolades from Travel + Leisure, Women's Health, USA Today and Town & Country Magazine. The spa offers a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body wraps and energy therapies. There are several indoor and outdoor pools; in winter, the outdoor pool decking is heated to ensure it stays snow-free. Enjoy at least one meal in the spa's restaurant, Nava. Don't be surprised to find some guests dining in their spa robes, as the vibe here is chill and relaxing. If snow begins to fall after the sun goes down, slip into the heated outdoor pool for a truly magical experience.

One of the bright red trolleys from Dells Travel Tours.

Take a trolley tour to a horse ranch

opy your embed code

Bright red trolleys regularly rumble around the Dells, offering a variety of touring experiences. In winter, it's hard to beat the Winter Wonderland Tour operated by Dells Trolley Tours. During the excursion, you'll first head to Red Ridge Ranch for a sleigh ride or wagon ride around the scenic property, tucked along the Lemonweir River. Afterwards, you'll sip hot cocoa around a roaring bonfire — perhaps while saying hello to the friendly horses, dogs and cats on the property.

Next up is some fudge-sampling at Goody Goody Gumdrop, followed by lunch at Trappers Turn Golf Club (yes, dessert comes before lunch on this tour). The excursion ends with some wine-tasting at Fawn Creek Winery.

The trolleys are heated, and guests are welcome to bring along their own food and beverages. A shorter version of the Winter Wonderland Tour is also available.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a travel and adventure writer near Madison, Wis. She is the author of "100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells Before You Die" (Reedy Press).