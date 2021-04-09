Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Christopher Ludtke, Minneapolis music photographer:

1 Getting limited-release vinyl in the mail from "Tipitina's Record Club." As a fan of the band Galactic, who now own the legendary New Orleans venue, it's been a fun new way to "buy venue merch" and support musicians and the culture I appreciate.

2 First Avenue 51st-anniversary celebration. Being back inside First Avenue to photograph a live performance by Bad Bad Hats was bittersweet with the very limited crowd, yet really emotional. It was only my second time in the venue since last spring.

3 The resilience of the Hook and Ladder. The recently announced "Under the Canopy" shows at my neighborhood theater, including the New Orleans Suspects, coupled with the theater's streaming shows are signs of hope after the struggles that continue to challenge Minneapolis.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 St. Vincent, "Saturday Night Live." Previewing her May 14 album "Daddy's Home" (inspired by her father's release from prison), she got all glammed up in decadent '70s style for the clubby funk tune "Pay Your Way in Pain" and "Melting of the Sun," a soulful ode to strong women artists including Marilyn Monroe and Joni Mitchell.

2 Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire on "Verzuz." These innovative groups occupied huge segments of the soundtrack of my 1970s and beyond. With their deep catalogs, they battled it out for an epic 25 rounds on this popular competition series. Great music, great memories, great spirit (though chatty host Steve Harvey was annoyingly self-indulgent) — and the bonus of a new Isleys song with Snoop Dogg, "Friends & Family."

3 Proprietor of Nashville's longtime Exit/In club hopes to buy site from developer. After a luxury hotel developer outbid owner Chris Cobb and his partners, Cobb is trying to raise money via GoFundMe to buy the property. Exit/In opened in 1971 with Jimmy Buffett. Donors, including Margo Price and Paramore's Hayley Williams, have raised $100,000.