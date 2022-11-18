A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Chad Harris of Minneapolis:

1 Dave Matthews Band, Target Center. It was one of the best DMB shows out of the 80 (!) I've ever seen. Some 30 years on, and DMB continues to prove it's one of the best touring bands ever.

2 Taylor Swift tickets to her 2023 concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Good luck to the all the Swifties out there stuck in the purgatory known as the Ticketmaster waiting room.

3 Elton John at Dodger Stadium. Disney Plus is giving music fans a real treat. On Sunday night, Sir Elton's final U.S. concert will be live streamed. A must-see event.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Selena Gomez cover story, Rolling Stone. Journalist Alex Morris unpacks the 30-year-old singer/actress' baggage in this remarkably revealing profile to promote Gomez's new, raw, Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind & Me." Without sounding self-indulgent, the writer discusses her own mental health struggles and that helps Gomez open up about her deep-seated issues and complicated life. A fascinating and frightening tale of determination.

2 Bruce Springsteen "Tonight Show" takeover. To hype his new "Only the Strong Survive" album of soul covers (the Boss' answer to an album of standards), he sat down with Jimmy Fallon, who asked the rock icon about being a grandpa and played a concert recording of Bob Dylan singing Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark." Then on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Springsteen sang a soul nugget accompanied by session singers and musicians. Always a passionate performer, he seemed positively exuberant interpreting these soul songs of yesteryear, something he used to do in early tours with the E Street Band.

3 Quebe Sisters, the Dakota. Regular visitors to the Minnesota State Fair, the three Texas siblings (accompanied by an upright bassist and guitarist) charmed with their close harmonies, easy humor, fine fiddlin' and winning collection of original and classic Western swing.

