A half dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Dan Wicht of Fridley:

1 Dire Straits Legacy, Minnesota State Fair. This group offered a solid catalog of some of the best Dire Straits tunes and great guitar work from Phil Palmer and Marco Caviglia that evoked the spirit of founding frontman Mark Knopfler.

2 The Family Stone, Minnesota State Fair. It was a party featuring great musicianship along with some of the biggest hits from Sly and the Family Stone — and everyone was invited.

3 "Hot Rod Radio USA," WDGY. I usually have my car radio tuned to WDGY and this weekly syndicated radio show features tunes dating back to the early days of rock 'n' roll up through modern-day bands that play retro-style rock. Great fun for all ages.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Kelly Clarkson interview, Variety. Always a terrific interview subject, the unguarded talk-show host keeps it real and authentic, opening up about "The Voice," "American Idol," talk-show competition, the music industry, therapy, her upcoming album and Broadway dreams, advice from Bette Midler and Stevie Nicks, and, of course, divorce and parenting (she tapes her show a half-hour later so she can take her kids to school in the morning). Quotable quote: "I find myself to be incredibly normal. I don't know how that happened. I always feel bad for artists who can't go anywhere. I can go to Target all the time, anytime I want. Somehow, I lucked out."

2 Lizz Wright, the Dakota. With simpatico Kenny Banks Sr. on piano and organ, the molasses-voiced songbird's extraordinary emotionalism was gospel-infused without taking the tunes — standards and originals — to church. There were moments that were spellbinding.

3 The Jayhawks, Minnesota State Fair. While frontman Gary Louris' comments were seemingly addressed more often to friends and family than to fans, the veteran alt-country/pop band gave another winning performance, reaffirming their stature in the Minnesota music firmament. Stellar songs, fine vocals and sterling (but not enough) guitar work.