A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Michael Myhra of St. Peter:

1 "Pretty Woman," Orpheum Theatre. A wonderful production. The cast of mostly Broadway vets did not disappoint. The story stayed true to the movie and the book, and Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's musical score was a perfect fit. Yes, that Bryan Adams.

2 Rick Wakeman, Pantages Theatre. The former Yes keyboardist was solo this night, telling inflated, funny stories. He spoke about composing the intro to Cat Stevens' "Morning Is Broken", and that playing on David Bowie's "Life on Mars" was one of his career highlights. He said it is painful to play with his arthritic hands, but he will continue as long as he is able.

3 "Music of George Michael," Pantages Theatre. The show was a bit cheesy yet entertaining at the same time. Interestingly, George was portrayed by two different singers — one early career and one late career.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Connie Han Trio, the Dakota. As serious as death metal (her fave genre in high school) and just as intense, the 26-year-old jazz pianist was seriously impressive. Highlights of her commanding set included the tension-filled original "Gallu's Pursuit" and an eloquent reading of Stevie (her word) Sondheim's "Pretty Women." Props, too, to drummer/producer/composer Bill Wysaske, her former high school music teacher.

2 Darius Rucker, Orpheum Theatre. The always affable Nashville star brightened up a winter's night with his pontoon country, and some new wrinkles — "Same Beer, Different Problem" and (in a tuxedo jacket) a Sinatra-esque "Summer Wind" and "Come Fly With Me," two standards he felt compelled to perform in a stately theater. This particular theater was once owned by Bob Dylan, who contributed to two Rucker tunes, "Wagon Wheel" and "Only Wanna Be With You."

3 Dua Lipa audience. At arena concerts, many fans seem to be watching through their cellphones. Remarkably few people were videoing Lipa's show at Target Center. Instead, they joyously danced the night away. No cellphone evidence necessary.

