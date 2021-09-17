The next generation of cellular technology, known as 5G, will bring much faster speeds. But the rollout of 5G has been accompanied by a litany of new cellular antenna poles in some neighborhoods, particularly in Minneapolis.
Eric Roper and Ash Miller discussed the evolution of cellular technology and the reason for all the new antennas in the latest episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast.
Further reading:
Why is there a new cellular pole in my Minneapolis neighborhood? (May 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
Map of small cell carrier-owned pole locations in Minneapolis
