Times are tough for local restaurants. But here's some good news for food lovers: there are still a few new additions to the dining scene in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Casa Maria (5001 34th Av. S., Mpls., 612-200-8368): The owners pay homage to their mothers and ancestors with Mexican cuisine and cocktails, in the former Al Vento space.

ElMar’s New York Pizza (15725 37th Av. N., Plymouth): With a water filtration system to mimic New York City’s tap water (“a proprietary water solution to agglomerate precipitated dissolved solids through electronic resonation,” according to its website), ElMar is cooking up large 18-inch pizzas with foldable, NYC-style slices.

Pork and Pickle (2500 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 612-789-9728): The classic northeast Minneapolis bar Tony Jaros River Garden has a new kitchen partner in chef Geoff Hausmann. Some specialties are housemade pastrami triple-decker sandwich with beer cheese and sauer­kraut, and deep-fried pickles. (Note: Due to new bar restrictions in Minneapolis, both the bar and the kitchen will be closed beginning Saturday.)

Scarlet Kitchen & Bar (406 Main St., Red Wing, 651-385-5544): In the historic St. James Hotel in Red Wing, this restaurant offers panoramic views of the Mississippi River from its patio and indoors, plus design touches that nod to the city’s traditions, such as leather and pottery.

Taste of Rondo Bar and Grill (976 Concordia Av., St. Paul, 651-348-2615). This spot draws inspiration from its neighborhood’s history — that being the Historic Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Reservations are required (no walk-ins) daily, 3 to 10 p.m., for burgers, sandwiches, Southern fried chicken, catfish and pot roast on Sundays.

