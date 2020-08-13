It’s rare that the Minnesota State Fair announces its grandstand performers more than a year in advance. But that’s what happens the fair is cancelled due to a pandemic.

Five of this year’s concerts have been rescheduled for 2021:

Country star Miranda Lambert Aug. 26, 2021

Rock Hall of Famers the Doobie Brothers (with Michael McDonald) Aug. 31

Country superstar Tim McGraw Sept. 1

Rapper NF Sept. 3

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne with family music duo the Okee Dokee Boys Sept. 6.

Tickets for the 2020 concerts will be honored next year. To request a refund, e-mail tickets@mnstatefair.org. Meanwhile, tickets for 2021 are on sale at etix.com.