Start the day with a handheld breakfast bite from Wee Claddagh coffee shop in St. Paul.
Joy Summers, Star Tribune
Start the day with a handheld breakfast bite from Wee Claddagh coffee shop in St. Paul.
Don’t Miss

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

March 3
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
Come for the pizza, stay for the tasty Italian sub special at Red Wagon.

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

February 24
The Taste team shares the highlights of their recent dining experiences. (Thanks to the snowstorm, we reached back into last week, too.)
The Fox and Pantry is a new kind of gathering space in Plymouth.
don’t miss

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

February 17
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
Burger Dive’s House Burger at the 1029 Bar.
Don’t miss

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

February 10
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
In boat noodle soup, a rich beef broth is perfumed with warm Burmese spices and served over rice noodles packed with fresh herbs.
Don’t miss

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

January 27
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
The Market pizza at Bear Cave Brewing in Hopkins
Don’t miss

The 5 best things our food writers ate in Twin Cities area (and beyond) this week

January 20
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
Breakfast pizza is on the new brunch menu at Giulia in the Emery hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

January 13
The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.
Eat & Drink
January 6
A Reuben from Nighthawks Diner + Bar has a standout housemade pastrami.

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

The Taste team shares the highlights of their weekly dining experiences.