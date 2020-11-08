The Minnesota Department of Health reported an increase of 5,908 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Sunday, another single-day high in the state.

Thirty-one more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to a data release on Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of cases confirmed in Minnesota to 180,862. Statewide, the pandemic’s toll reached 2,656 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 19 of the newly announced deaths.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 16,037 cases statewide.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 11,527 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state’s 87 counties.