A Maplewood man has received a 40-year sentence for burning and battering his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter, eventually killing her, in a home while the child's mother was at work.

Terrance V. Leslie, 26, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death on Oct. 18, 2022, of Jamari Hne, the daughter of his 18-year-old girlfriend.

Combined with a previous sentence for illegal weapons possession for the shooting of a man during a 2016 robbery in north Minneapolis and with credit for time in jail since his arrest, Leslie is expected to remain in prison for the next 26 years and then be on supervised release for another 15 years.

Leslie's criminal history goes back to when he was 12 or 13 and includes convictions for threats of violence and gun possession, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy revealed that Jamari's injuries included bleeding in the brain and burns to her face, neck, shoulder and arm. Doctors also found injuries to several of her internal organs, the criminal complaint read. Evidence of sexual assault was also detected.

Video on Leslie's phone that he recorded earlier that day showed him becoming angry over Jamari's crying and yelling at her as he documented her injuries, according to the complaint.