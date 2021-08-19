Four men shot to death within 38 hours in Minneapolis early this month were officially identified Thursday.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings, which spanned from the night of Aug. 7 until late in the morning Aug. 9 and occurred along some of the city's most well-traveled thoroughfares.

The killings are among 61 homicides that have occurred in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office:

Shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 7, 31-year-old Prince S. Hinton was shot in the abdomen while outside the Winner gas station in the 600 block of West Broadway. Hinton, of Plymouth, died that night at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

About 5 p.m. the next day, 50-year-old Carl L. Putmon Jr., of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times at the intersection of E. Lake Street and S. 12th Avenue. Putmon died less than an hour later at HCMC.

About 7:50 that same night, 25-year-old Darryl R. Wells Jr. of Minneapolis was hit multiple times by gunfire outside the Skyline Market in the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue. Wells ran as the suspect continued shooting. He also died that night at HCMC.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, 36-year-old Telly T. Blair of Minneapolis was shot multiple times while at the AmStar gas station in the 1600 block of West Broadway. He died about 30 minutes later at North Memorial. Blair was shot while sitting in a car.

