Naomi Campbell walks for star-studded Burberry show at London Fashion Week
For Londoners, rain is simply a fact of life. But for Burberry, it's the inspiration for seemingly endless variations of luxurious outerwear, from the heritage brand's best-selling trench coat to oversized duffels and fur-lined bombers.
A prayer for Evita: Here's why many Argentines are devoted to a first lady who died in 1952
Early every morning, just as she reaches her workplace at a labor union in Buenos Aires, Ángeles Celerier heads to the chapel and prays to Saint Cajetan, Saint Teresa and Eva Perón.
'Soaring' over hills or 'playing' with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality
Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick taught computer science at West Point during the 1970s and then at two private universities through the 1990s, so he isn't surprised by the progress technology has made over the decades.
Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors
Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world's most-visited sites.
Planning an international trip is complicated. These are the elements to consider.
There's a lot to weigh beyond just destination when you want to travel abroad for your next vacation.