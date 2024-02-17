600344620

4 hidden Twin Cities music bars

One's under a brewery. Another's beneath a restaurant. Two are located off back alleys. Each of these bars with live music around the Twin Cities is worth finding for a warm, intimate night this winter. They are: the Anoka Hardware Store Speakeasy, Fingal's Cave at MetroNOME Brewery in St. Paul's Lowertown, the Mudd Room in Mendota and Volstead's Emporium in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood.