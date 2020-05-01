When Minnesotans can once again host big soirees, the next owners of this French château will have every amenity imaginable for wining, dining and entertaining guests.

They could throw a backyard pool party, grill in their outdoor kitchen and serve up snacks and drinks from the cozy lower-level pub room that opens to the pool deck.

Or they could host an intimate wine dinner or game night in the rustic stonewalled room adjacent to the wine cellar.

They could even screen a movie in the elegant 13-seat “Moulin Rouge” theater, complete with marquee lighting and crystal chandeliers. Other diversions include a golf simulator, a sport court and a porch with fireplace and Phantom screens.

The original owners wanted their home to be the epicenter of activity for their children, said real estate agent Jeff Dewing, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

“The goal was to have a house that would be attractive to the kids’ friends. It’s a magnet for kids — and an entertainer’s dream.”

The 11,900-square-foot stately brick house is set on 4 acres in Orono, minutes from downtown Wayzata. Built in 2010 by Charles Cudd Co., its French Renaissance style was created by architectural designer Charles Ainsworth.

“There are a lot of fun, well-thought-out French themes,” Dewing noted, including a Parisian-inspired indoor “park” with benches outside the theater.

The quality of construction, millwork and architectural detailing in the home are exceptional, Dewing said. “There was a lot of pride in this one. You can go through it four or five times and notice new things — there’s that much detail.”

Outside, the home boasts gas lanterns and copper gutters. Inside, opera balconies overlook the two-story living room, while the family room features rustic recycled beams and stained-glass windows repurposed from a church in Ohio. The main-floor office would be at home in a historic mansion with its fireplace and floor-to-ceiling woodwork.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with marble countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and a butler’s pantry. There are also five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four fireplaces, a lower-level kitchenette and 10 garage stalls.

The owners, now empty nesters, have put their French party palace on the market, listed at $4.295 million.

The richly detailed house definitely makes an impression, said Dewing.

“You can see people’s reactions in showings. It’s one of those houses that’s a ‘Wow!’ ”

Jeff Dewing, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 952-471-2279, has the listing.