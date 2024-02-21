Minnesota's newest public company will make its debut April 1, nearly two years after 3M first announced it would spin off its health care business.

Solventum, the spinoff's name, will employ more than 20,000 people and remain headquartered at 3M Center in Maplewood, at least for now.

3M set the date for Solventum's creation in a 300-page securities filing on Wednesday that offered many other details about the makeup of the new health care-focused firm. The company will operate out of 273 facilities across more than two dozen countries.

"As we become an independent company, we will be better suited to recruit experienced talent from health care, operate with increased agility as a smaller, more nimble organization, enhance our focus within our portfolios and allocate our capital and resources to drive our growth strategies," Solventum CEO Bryan Hanson wrote in the filing.

Ratings agency Fitch recently predicted the sale of Solventum stock would net 3M up to $12 billion in the long term, much of which it will use to pay legal settlements. 3M plans to hold on to nearly 20% of Solventum stock for several years and sell it off through the years.

When 3M announced the spinoff in summer 2022, the company had planned for its completion by the end of last year. The April 1 date is still subject to 3M board approval and other conditions, the company said.

This story will be updated.