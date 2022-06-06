Already aggressively recruiting players for his July tournament, 3M Open executive director Hollis Cavner acknowledged Monday the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf that debuts Thursday will impact his 156-man field that comes to TPC Twin Cities.

"Anytime there's competition, let's face it, it affects everybody," he said. "Will we lose some players to it? We probably will."

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and world No. 15-ranked Dustin Johnson reportedly will receive $100 million-plus deals to join the new tour, which begins Friday near London. Its commissioner is Greg Norman.

Both Johnson and Mickelson have played the 3M Open — as have new LIV Golf players and major champs Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel, among others. This summer's event in Blaine is July 18-24.

"They all played here, we lost those guys for sure," Cavner said. "DJ always comes here. We expected him this year, too. We're recruiting like crazy. Hopefully, it doesn't hurt us. We can only do the best we can. We're out there every week working. We're after everybody."

Cavner said he and his Pro Links company employees "reached out" to Mickelson, but didn't get a reply. He said Mickelson "is more than welcome here" if he didn't join the new league.

Mickelson didn't play in the Masters in April or defend his PGA Championship title in May. He posted on social media Monday he's ready to play again, with LIV Golf.

He said, "I also intend to play the majors."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has threatened disciplinary action for tour members who compete with LIV Golf. LIV is the Roman numeral for 54, the number of holes in each event.

"The line drawn in the sand will be a pretty hard line," said Cavner, who pulled into TPC Twin Cities from his Florida home Monday in his luxury tour bus to stay through 3M Open's end.

Cavner said the tournament has received "some good commitments" that he wouldn't name.

He also noted the new tour's lack of a notable television deal. Its high-tech broadcast will be streamed live on its website, YouTube and Facebook.

Cavner was asked if he thinks LIV Golf will be a seismic shift for pro golf.

"I don't think so, I really don't," he said. "It has some instant appeal. People are talking about it. But unless their fields get a heck of a lot better, I don't see it being that big of a deal."