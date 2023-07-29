Famed for its water and wind, TPC Twin Cities is known as a place where no lead is safe.
Not even 3M Open third-round leader Lee Hodges' five-shot advantage?
The former University of Alabama golfer took his four-shot Friday lead and made it one more on a cooler, drier afternoon Saturday after he made four birdies coming home on his back nine later in the day.
Seeking his first PGA Tour win, Hodges is 20 under par after the tournament's first three days and leads J.T. Poston by five shots, defending champion Tony Finua by six and, Australian Aaron Baddeley by seven. He shot 66 on Saturday, following his earlier rounds of 63 and 64.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kirk hits 2 home runs, Espinal also homers as Blue Jays control Ohtani, beat Angels 6-1
Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Saturday.
Sports
Looking for 1st PGA Tour title, Lee Hodges takes 5-shot lead onto 3M Open final round
Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open.
Vikings
Scoggins: How does this 34-year-old Viking feel? 'Fantastic'
The arrival of defensive coordinator Brian Flores gave Harrison Smith a mental boost, and there's excitement around what the veteran safety could accomplish this season.
Golf
Stillwater's Capan regrets missed opportunities in Round 3 of 3M Open
A long-range bogey putt thrilled those following Frankie Capan III on Saturday, but the 23-year-old was most upset with the shots that followed.
Sports
Cardinals' Kyler Murray says his knee rehab is going well, but has no timetable for his return
Kyler Murray's football career was nearly flawless for the first 25 years of his life: First, he was a Texas high school phenom, then a Heisman Trophy winner, then the No. 1 overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals, then a two-time Pro Bowl selection.