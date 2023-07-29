Famed for its water and wind, TPC Twin Cities is known as a place where no lead is safe.

Not even 3M Open third-round leader Lee Hodges' five-shot advantage?

The former University of Alabama golfer took his four-shot Friday lead and made it one more on a cooler, drier afternoon Saturday after he made four birdies coming home on his back nine later in the day.

Seeking his first PGA Tour win, Hodges is 20 under par after the tournament's first three days and leads J.T. Poston by five shots, defending champion Tony Finua by six and, Australian Aaron Baddeley by seven. He shot 66 on Saturday, following his earlier rounds of 63 and 64.