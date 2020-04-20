3M will receive $76 million under a Pentagon contract for N95 respirator masks it shares with Honeywell and Owens & Minor.

The Maplewood-based company said earlier this month a government contract would allow it to continue putting money into its N95 lines in the U.S.

The Pentagon contract, awarded on April 11, was for a total of $133 million under the U.S. Defense Production Act. The masks will go to medical personnel battling COVID-19.

The arrangement will result in about 13 million masks being delivered each month for about three months, government officials said.

3M has agreed to ramp up production at its U.S. plants to 50 million N95 masks a month by the end of June. It has agreed to import another 166.5 million masks from overseas factories by June 30.

Honeywell, which will receive $29 million under the contract, has ramped up production at newly ramped up facilities in Rhode Island and Arizona. Owens & Minor's Halyard division will receive $27.4 million.