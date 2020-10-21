Minnesota’s COVID-19 fatality count took a big jump Wednesday with 35 new deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health

The state has not seen such a high number since May 28, which also had 35 deaths.

It can take several days for a death to be reported to the Health Department making it likely that the 35 deaths occurred some time during the past week.

Of the new deaths, 25 were among residents of long-term care facilities.

All of those who died were age 60 or higher, with 13 of them older than 89.

Eight of the fatalities were residents of Hennepin County, five lived in Ramsey County and four in Stearns County. The rest lived in 12 other counties

So far there have been 2,281 COVID-19 fatalities, with 70% of all deaths being residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

There were another 1,082 infections from the new coronavirus. About 15,000 tests results were reported to the Health Department, a lower number than has been usual over the past week.

Complications from COVID-19 have sent 446 to the hospital over the past seven days, with 107 of them requiring intensive care.

Minnesota has 1,502 intensive care beds, with about 73% of them occupied. There are a total of 160 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Most people who become infected with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms and don’t need medical care. The respiratory disease is likely to be more serious among those who have underlying health conditions, including kidney disease, heart problems, diabetes or obesity.

Since the pandemic began, 113,158 people are no longer considered to be infectious and do not need to be isolated. That’s 89% of all known cases.