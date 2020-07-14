A 23-year-old south metro man has been sentenced to a 30-year term for fatally shooting a suspected gang rival in the back of the head in St. Paul and injuring his 4-year-old son as the two sat in an SUV.

Jeremy Carpenter, of Inver Grove Heights, was sentenced last week in Ramsey County District Court in connection with the shooting of 23-year-old Jeriko D. Boykin of St. Paul on Oct. 6 on the city’s West Side.

Carpenter pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Carpenter will serve the first 19¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Police said they were called on the day of the shooting to the 400 block of S. Wabasha Street about a vehicle that flipped and landed on its roof. Boykin was in the driver’s seat and gravely wounded, while his son was in a back seat and shot in the foot.

Witnesses provided police with descriptions of a suspect and his getaway vehicle. Police tracked down the getaway driver, who said Carpenter left his car, walked over to Boykin’s SUV and opened fire. The driver said “he believed the shooting was motivated by East versus West gang conflict,” the charges read.

As a teenager, Carpenter was convicted of robbery and later as being a felon in possession of a firearm.