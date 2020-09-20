A man has been sentenced to a 30 ½-year term for his role in a shooting in West St. Paul of a man who was left dead next to his toddler.

Nathan W. Mcdonald, 23, of Oakdale, was sentenced in Dakota County District Court late last week in connection with the July 2019 killing of 21-year-old Lawrence T. Renfro. Mcdonald pleaded guilty last month to aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A first-degree murder count was dismissed.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Mcdonald will serve the first 19¼ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Co-defendant Terrell T. Payne, age 20 of Little Canada, pleaded guilty on Sept. 10 to the same count and also had a first-degree murder charge dropped. Payne will serve the first 15¾ years of his sentence in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Prosecutors say a friend of Renfro’s went to the apartment and found Renfro dead on the couch and his 2-year-old sitting next to him. Renfro had been shot five times, including once in the head.

The apartment had been leased to Mcdonald’s sister, who lived with Renfro before they had a “falling out,” according to the charges. Mcdonald’s sister said she moved out on July 6 after Renfro had assaulted her.

Three days later, Payne told police that he and Mcdonald went in the apartment, and Renfro woke up and ordered the two to “get out of here.” Mcdonald then shot Renfro, Payne said.