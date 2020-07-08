A 30-year-old woman was shot at East Phillips Park in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Four to five shots were fired from the corner of 24th Street and 18th Avenue just before 5:45 p.m., hitting a woman who was standing on a park basketball court with others, Park Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said.

The woman was taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries.

The suspects fled the area, Sommers said.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s crime lab was collecting evidence at the scene Tuesday night. Park police were also on site.

No suspects have been identified, Sommers said. Anyone with information should call 911.

Tuesday’s shooting continues a spate of gun violence that has erupted in the city since the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Through late June, ShotSpotter activations and 911 reports of gunshots in Minneapolis had more than doubled from last year, according to a Star Tribune analysis of police data.

Nearly half of the more than 3,200 shots-fired calls this year had been filed since Floyd was killed on May 25.