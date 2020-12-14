Three teenagers died in separate single-vehicle crashes Sunday, with one of the wrecks coming during wintry driving conditions, authorities said.
In the Twin Cities area, a pickup truck driver lost control on Hwy. 55 in Eagan near Dodd Road about 4:20 p.m. and rolled into the median, the State Patrol said. Snow and ice had covered the road at the time.
Passenger Angely Burgos-Salas, 17, of Minneapolis, was thrown from the westbound pickup and later died at HCMC. Burgos-Salas was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Three others from Minneapolis in the vehicle, all wearing seat belts, were not injured: driver Virginio S. Burgos, 57; Olga Salas, 53; and Keity Burgos, 13, according to the patrol.
The patrol tallied 217 crashes across the state from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 49 vehicles either spun out or went off the road.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Interstate 90 in far southeastern Minnesota, a pickup truck driver also lost control and rolled into the median, the patrol said. The motorist, a 16-year-old boy, did not survive. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol noted. His 13-year-old passenger, Ethan J. Meeks, of Racine, Wis., had on his seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol added.
The patrol said the interstate pavement was dry at the time of the crash.
To the northwest of the Twin Cities before the snow moved in, speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash about 1:40 a.m. involving a vehicle that went into the Mississippi River in Big Lake Township after going off a sharp curve in the 15500 block of County Road 30.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said driver Dashon J. Rodriguez, 19, was located dead inside the vehicle under 11 feet of water. Passenger Devin Michael Moksnes, 22, of Otsego, was slightly hurt and went to a nearby home for help, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities did not say whether either Rodriguez or Moksnes were wearing seat belts.
Star Tribune staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this report. Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482