Three people were stabbed in downtown Hudson early Sunday, and one did not survive, authorities in Wisconsin said.

Witnesses told police that multiple suspects got in a minivan with Minnesota license plates and remain at large.

"We believe this incident to have been a targeted attack," a police statement read, "and do not believe there is a risk to the general public."

Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to downtown and located the three victims in different locations, police said.

At one point, law enforcement was focused on 1st Street between Walnut and Locust avenues, police added.

The three were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where a 26-year-old man later died, according to police.

Authorities have yet to disclose the conditions on the other two victims, any identities or the circumstances that led up to the violence.