ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three earthquakes early Saturday morning shook Alaska's largest city, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m.. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed by a magnitude 3.9 quake minutes later.
The third earthquake was magnitude 4.4 and was recorded just after 6 a.m.
All three quakes were centered about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Anchorage. All were located at depths of about 25 miles (40 kilometers).
The center says all three quakes were felt in the greater Anchorage area and in Wasilla, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Anchorage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Biden wins, vowing new direction for divided US
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
National
Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP
almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's vote falsehoods, into day of defeat
The most direct attempt to undermine the integrity of the U.S. election with bad information came not from overseas sources or online liars but from a president standing behind the presidential seal at the White House and facing his defeat.
National
EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
WHY AP CALLED PENNSYLVANIA FOR BIDEN: Four years ago, President Donald Trump breached the Democrats’ “blue wall,” narrowly winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — a…
National
Joe Biden: Stumbles, tragedies and, now, delayed triumph
Days before he left the White House in 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, declaring his septuagenarian, white-haired…