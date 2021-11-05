A Twin Cities man and two other people were killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash at north-central Minnesota intersection.

The collision occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday in Cass County roughly three miles north of Backus, according to the State Patrol.

A minivan driver heading east on NW. 16th Street "failed to stop" and hit an SUV heading north on Hwy. 371, read a statement from the State Patrol.

Killed were the van's driver, 34-year-old Lenny J. Steffen, of Backus; the SUV's driver, Jeffrey J. Wertish, 55, of Ellendale, Minn.; and SUV passenger Robert C. Nelson, 59, of Carver, the patrol said.

Another passenger in the SUV and Wertish's son, 25-year-old Jared M. Wertish, of Ellendale, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

The two drivers did not have on their seat belts, while Nelson did, the patrol said. Seat belt use by Jared Wertish was listed by the patrol as "unknown."

