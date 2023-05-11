Three Minnesota craft breweries took home medals this week at an international competition known as the "Olympics of beer."

The 2023 World Beer Cup Awards had more than 10,000 entries from 2,300 breweries across the globe. Held in conjunction with the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America, the May 10 awards ceremony in Nashville recognized the best brews in more than 100 categories of beer.

The Minnesota suds that rose to the top were "Equanimity," an Irish-style red ale from Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth, which scored the gold medal; "Helles," a Munich-style Helles from Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis, which won silver; and "Deck Jockey," an American-style sour ale from Minneapolis' Bauhaus Brew Labs, which nabbed the bronze.

"It's thrilling to see Minnesota's craft brewers continue to excel not only on the national stage, but on the global stage of World Beer Cup," said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. "These three breweries are continuing the tradition of phenomenal, award-winning craft beer being made and enjoyed all across our great state."

The World Beer Cup launched in 1996 to "celebrate the art and science of brewing." The full list of 2023 World Beer Cup award winners is at worldbeercup.org/winners/current-winners.