Three local nonprofits are raising money to support Minnesotans facing eviction or utilities shut-offs if they can’t pay their bills during the pandemic.

The 30-Days Foundation, PRISM and The Angel Foundation are teaming up to hold a 24-hour pledge drive through the end of the day Friday for a fund to help residents in need.

The amount raised for the “Stand for Minnesota” fund will be split by the three nonprofits to assist clients: PRISM, a Golden Valley nonprofit that helps prevent homelessness; The Angel Foundation, a Mendota Heights-based nonprofit helping adults with cancer; and The 30-Days Foundation, a Golden Valley nonprofit that helps people in financial crisis.

To contribute to the fund, text STANDFORMN to 76278.

A growing number of Minnesotas are filing for unemployment during the pandemic and Gov. Tim Walz’s moratorium on evictions in the state ended Wednesday. For more help with energy bills, contact the state’s Energy Assistance Hotline at 1-800-657-3710.

KELLY SMITH