A 22-year-old Belgrade man died after driving into a Stearns County highway ditch, his vehicle became airborne and crashed into an unoccupied residence, according to Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, a passerby reported finding an unresponsive man on a rural stretch of road south of St. Martin.

First responders extricated the driver, Cory Sturges, from a 2008 Pontiac G6 and began lifesaving measures. Sturges was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Sturges was traveling northbound on County Road 195 when his vehicle left the road and entered the ditch, where it struck a driveway approach and then crashed into the residence. The cause and exact time of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

